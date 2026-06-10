Prodrive's New Racing Simulator Designed by Ian Callum

Prodrive has unveiled a new racing simulator that was designed by none other than Ian Callum, the former creative director of Aston Martin Design. The simulator aims to blend seamlessly into a living space, with a sleek and contemporary design that is both visually striking and technically stimulating.

Prodrive presenterar nu en ny simulator för racingspel som fått designhjälp av ingen mindre än Ian Callum . Skapelsen ser inte alls så tokig ut och hade nog fungerat som möbel i ett designhem utan att se för techig ut.

Fokus har även legat på just det - att få den att smälta bra in i ett vardagsrum så att man inte behöver ställa undan den hela tiden när man ska ha främmat. För de 39.000 pund som den kostar får man en ram i björk och ett 'kar' i kolfiber som stolen sitter monterad i. Skärmen är en 49-tums kurvad 5K-historia och den integrerade datorn har ett 12GB GeForce RTX-grafikkort i sig.

Pedalstället kan man justera med hjälp av el för att få den perfekta körställningen. Ett par Bowers & Wilkins PX7-lurar med noise cancelling står för ljudet. There was a very clear vision for this project – to create something technically stimulating and visually striking. Rather than taking the functional and well-trodden route of a car-like structure, we opted for something more abstract, contemporary and elegant.

This design intrigues. You know it’s a simulator, but then you have to look again. The sweeping form and ‘piano black’ gloss finish take the Racing Simulator to a whole new place – it’s a piece of furniture that can elegantly sit in a living space





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Technology Racing Prodrive Racing Simulator Ian Callum Aston Martin Design Sleek Design Contemporary Design Technically Stimulating Visually Striking Blending In Living Space Sleek Finish Piano Black Gloss 49-Tums Curved 5K Screen Integrated Computer 12GB Geforce RTX Graphics Card Pedal Place Adjuster Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Lures Noise Cancelling

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