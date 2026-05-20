Reducing the risk to personnel with unmanned systems in the future

Stefan Behre believes that unmanned, autonomous ground based systems will become an integral part of tomorrow's battlefield, while also making a significant contribution to the Swedish Ukraine-support.

Genom att använda fjärrstyrda och autonoma system kan du välja den optimala grupperingsplatsen för att uppnå maximal effekt i strid. Det konstaterar Stefan Behre, försäljningschef på Milrem Robotics och vd på Sinrob Technologies AB, Milrems dotterbolag i Sverige.

En bemannad gruppering gör alltid en avvägning mellan verkan och säkerhet, men utan personal i närheten kan verkan prioriteras högre och den taktiska flexibiliteten ökar. Obemannade system stärker säkerheten genom att minska personalens exponering i riskfyllda situationer, öka uthålligheten och minska risken för felbedömningar i stressade miljöer.

Moreover, the use of unmanned systems becomes more cost-effective when the need for operators and logistic personnel decreases, and personnel are more rested when they are needed in combat. Milrem Robotics has established itself in a short time as a world leader in its field. Its unmanned systems have been delivered to customers all over the world and are used in both test environments and active conflict zones.

Their platforms are designed to easily be customized to suit different needs, regardless of whether it concerns the integration of existing weapons systems, sensors, radar or transport modules. Stefan Behre states that many countries are now taking the step of implementing such a capability. From initially testing a few systems to planning a significantly larger number of systems to be integrated into the military organization, many countries are increasingly planning this.

Ukraine, for example, receives unmanned ground systems of the type THeMIS UGV, which are primarily used for logistics, sick transport, and the clearance of roads and explosive charges. In the not-too-distant future, more than 150 systems will be used by Ukraine's armament. This rapid growth has been enabled by EU Ukraine-aid and production in the Netherlands, which demonstrates that technology transfer is fully possible, even in Sweden. Ukraine also has a growing need for capacity to combat unmanned drones (C-UAS).

Milrem Robotics collaborates to integrate this type of solution in their systems, and Behre hopes that they will be able to contribute to the Swedish Ukraine-support, which has capabilities and production in Sweden. There are clearly signs that unmanned, autonomous ground based systems will become an integral part of tomorrow's battlefield.

We are working on several development projects to provide larger unmanned ground systems, VECTOR (tracked), and HAVOC (wheeled), as well as ARCOS for handling multiple UGVs from an operator's post. In the end, it's all about reducing the risk to personnel, without sacrificing effect in battle





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Unmanned Systems Autonomy Military Security Risk Reduction Ukraine Obmanned Drones

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