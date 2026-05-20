Report: Discrimination and Vulnerability in the Swedish Workforce

A new report from SACO highlights the challenges faced by individuals aged 40 and over in the Swedish workforce. Discrimination and vulnerability are on the rise, while the idea of a longer working life gains traction among policymakers. The report also addresses the role of unfair recruitment processes and the negative impact of AI-driven hiring.

Sverige höjer pensionsåldern och förväntar sig att medborgarna arbetar allt längre. Men en ny rapport från Saco visar att arbetsmarknaden sorterar bort människor redan i 40-årsåldern.

Politikerna har länge hävdat att ett längre arbetsliv är nödvändigt, men en ny rapport från Saco pekar på att arbetslösheten stiger med åldern och diskrimineringen börjar långt innan dess. Sacos ordförande skriver att "Vi har byggt ett samhälle där människor förväntas arbeta längre, samtidigt som arbetsmarknaden sorterar bort människor allt tidigare". Rapporten konstaterar att ålderism och negativa arbetsgivarattityder utgör de mest påtagliga hindren för ett längre arbetsliv. Sverige beskrivs i vissa undersökningar som ett av världens mest ålderistiska länder.

För att komma till rätta med problemet krävs djupgående förändringar av samhälleliga attityder





realtid / 🏆 11. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Discrimination Ageism Working Life Aging Workers Senior Workforce AI-Driven Recruitment Career Opportunities Job Satisfaction

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