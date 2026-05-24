Resume of the book 'Russian for Victory' written by Dmitrij Kapitelman.

The book 'Russian for Victory' by Dmitrij Kapitelman is a combination of absurd humor and poignant criticism of German society during the time of the Ukraine-Russia war. The author describes the harsh reality of the younger generation that has been directly affected by the conflict. The book focuses on everyday life, political context and the impact of the war on the characters of the story. The book highlights the complexities of perception and narrative. The author uses humor as a means to deliver a harsh critique of the German government and the societal conditions that his family faces daily.

Kriget har fortsatt under året, och boken har fått en riktig nu-känsla. Den svenska översättningen, gjord av Rebecca Kjellberg, har dock vissa tekniska fel, men innehållsmässigt är den rekommenderad läsning.

Författaren [Dmitrij Kapitelman] beskriver det absurda i kriget, med en speciell fokus på den ryska propaganda. Boken utspelar sig i Östtyskland, i Leipzig därför. Författaren skildrar vardagen i Kiev när kriget blivit vardag. Den handlar om flyktingar från Ukraina, invandrare som tvingas hantera ryska drönarangrepp och hot om förflyttning till fronten, och hur de lever med kronisk elbrist.

Familjelivet kommenteras även i boken, med en relation mellan jag-berättaren och hans mamma som hotas av ojämna syn på kriget





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Russian For Victory Kriegsroman War Ukraine-Russia Conflict East Germany

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