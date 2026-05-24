Ruben Östlund förlänger inspelningen: planerad premiär flyttas

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, known for his critically acclaimed movies such as 'Force Majeure', 'The Square', and 'Triangle of Sadness', has revealed that he will be recording a new scene for his upcoming film 'The Entertainment System is Down' after having an 'excellent idea' during the editing process. The film was originally meant to have its premiere at Cannes Film Festival this year, but the film's completion status has been delayed. Ostlund aims to secure a third Palme d'Or for his film, which is supposed to be about a long flight between Britain and Australia where all forms of entertainment aboard go haywire.

Inspelningen har formellt sett slutat, men hindrar inte Ruben Östlund från att lägga till ytterligare scener i sin kommande 'The Entertainment System is Down'. Skådespelaren ursprungligen tippades att få sin premiär under filmfestivalen i Cannes i år, där den skulle ha varit en kandidat för att vinna den åtråvärda Guldpalmen.

Under våren överraskade dock Östlund genom att berätta att han fortfarande inte hade klippt färdigt filmen, och därmed inte kommer släppa den i år. Nu visar det sig att han inte ens är klar med inspelningen. Östlund har nämligen själv berättat för The Hollywood Reporter att han snart ska spela in en ny scen till filmen, eftersom han fick 'en riktigt bra idé' i klippningsrummet.

Scenen i fråga kräver tydligen både att han reser till Amsterdam, och medverkan av 'The Entertainment System is Down' verkar kunna bli Östlunds största film hittills: han säger att den mängd material han spelat in har gjort redigeringsprocessen lång, men tror att filmen kommer vara färdig kring årsskiftet





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