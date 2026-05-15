Russia and Ukraine exchange fallen soldiers, with casualties in Russia and drone attacks in Ukraine

The news text reports on the exchange of fallen soldiers between Russia and Ukraine, as well as casualties and drone attacks in both countries. The Russian governor Pavel Malkov mentions casualties in an attack in Rjazan, and the Russian defense department reports on the downing of Ukrainian drones in Moscow.

Under fredagen ska Ryssland och Ukraina ha utbytt fallna soldater, det rapporterar Reuters och hänvisar till ryska statliga nyhetsbyrån RIA. Minst tre personer har dödats och tolv skadats i en attack mot Rjazan i Ryssland, cirka 20 mil söder om Moskva, säger den ryske guvernören Pavel Malkov, enligt statliga ryska nyhetsbyrån Tass.

En person har dödats i en drönarattack mot den ryska gränsregionen Belgorod, enligt guvernören där. Rysslands försvarsdepartement uppger att 355 ukrainska drönare skjutits ned, bland annat över huvudstaden Moskva. Ukrainas militär har inte kommenterat uppgifterna om attackerna





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Russia Ukraine Exchange Of Fallen Soldiers Casualties Drone Attacks Russian Governor Russian Defense Department Ukrainian Drones

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