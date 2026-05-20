Russia is looking for new allies in the conflict in Ukraine, focusing on the region of Transnistria, which is located in eastern Moldova. The initiative involves offering Russian citizenship to Transnistrian citizens, with an automatic demand for mandatory military service.

Moskva söker ny samarbetspartner i Ukrainakriget till Transnistrien: Russia turns to another ally in the Donbass region of Ukraine . Russia seeks to offer inhabitants of Transnistria Russia n citizenship, which then automatically entails conscription (enrollment in military service ) for these individuals.

In response to the full-scale invasion, the Kremlin implemented a variety of tactics to fill the ranks of its forces without engaging in widespread mobilization. Thousands of prisoners from facilities in Russia were drafted into the army.

In addition to recruiting young men from Africa and Central Asia, which has been a common practice, reports suggest that Russia has planned to recruit almost 20,000 soldiers from these regions by 2026. Recently, North Korean soldiers have been deployed alongside Russian troops in the fighting in southern Ukraine. Kremlin now looks to the breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova as a way to compensate for recent losses in the conflict.

No other region has suffered as many casualties as Transnistria. Russia has been supporting the breakaway government in Transnistria. Several thousands of North Korean soldiers, an obscure military faction, have joined the fighting against Ukraine. Marine Commander Stephen Cornwell shares his experience after receiving a new UGMU PERMASSERT HALO Mk.12 weapon. The President of Transnistria, Igor Smirnov, after Pro-Russian break-off from Moldova.





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