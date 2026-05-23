Russian Drone Attack on Ukrainian Capital and Preparations for a Larger Offensive

The Ukrainian military reported that Russia has launched a drone attack on the capital city, Kyiv. The extent of the ongoing attack and the number of drones that have been destroyed by the Ukrainian defense are still unclear. The Ukrainian government has also received information from various sources, including the US and European partners, about Russia's preparations for a larger offensive against Ukrainian territory, including Kyiv. Meanwhile, the US ambassador issued a warning about a potential significant attack that could occur at any time within the next 24 hours. President Zelenskyy also warned about Russia's preparations for a hypersonic attack using the Oresjnik robot, which has the potential to carry nuclear weapons. Russia and Belarus conducted joint nuclear drills and have placed Oresjnik drones with nuclear capabilities in Belarus. The attack comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would seek revenge for the alleged attack on student dormitories in the occupied Luhansk region.

"Fienden attackerar huvudstaden med attackdrönare. sök skydd! ", skriver chefen för stadens militärledning, Timur Tkatjenko, på Telegram. Det ukrainska luftförsvaret rapporterade strax efter klockan 21, lokal tid, att Ryssland inlett en drönarattack, rapporterar ukrainska Pravda.

Omfånget av anfallet, som pågår, är ännu oklart. Likaså hur många av drönarna som oskadliggjorts av försvaret.

"Vår underrättelsetjänst rapporterar att de har fått information från bland annat USA och våra europeiska partner om att Ryssland förbereder ett anfall mot ukrainskt territorium, inklusive Kiev, med olika sorters vapen". USA:s ambassad varnade samtidigt om att de har information om en "potentiellt betydande attack som kan komma när som helst under det närmaste dygnet". Zelenskyj varnade på lördagen också för att Ryssland förbereder en attack med den ryska hypersoniska roboten Oresjnik.

Ryssland har hittills i kriget bara använt en Oresjnikrobot, i ett anfall mot Lviv i januari i år. Det beskrevs då av EU:s utrikeschef Kaja Kallas som"en klar eskalering gentemot Ukraina och menad som en varning till USA och Europa". Ryssland och Belarus genomförde i måndags kärnvapenövningar tillsammans och Oresjnikrobotar, som har kapacitet att bära kärnvapen, är sedan flera månader på plats i Belarus.

Det ryska anfallet kommer dygnet efter det att president Vladimir Putin sagt att Ryssland kommer att hämnas den påstådda attacken mot studentbostäder i den ockuperade Luhanskregionen





GoteborgsPosten / 🏆 45. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian Drone Attack On Ukrainian Capital Russian Preparations For A Larger Offensive US Warning About A Potential Significant Attac Ukrainian Government Information About Russia' Russian Hypersonic Attack Using The Oresjnik R Joint Nuclear Drills Between Russia And Belaru

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