A ceasefire agreement has been reached between Ukraine and Russia, lasting three days, to address concerns that both parties may have violated the ceasefire terms. Additionally, the two sides have decided to swap prisoners of war as part of ongoing peace negotiations facilitated by the United States. The Russian position during Putin's leadership is a contributing factor to the smaller scale of celebrations for Victory Day.

Rysslands storskaliga invasion av Ukraina har pågått sedan den 24 februari 2022, då ryska trupper anföll Ukraina från flera håll. Putin: Kriget i Ukraina håller på att ta slut ...

Ukraina och Ryssland har kommit överens om en tillfällig vapenvila på tre dagar, som de anklagar varandra för att ha brutit mot. Rysslands president Vladimir Putin lovade fortsatta generösa leveranser av fossila bränslen när han tog emot EU-landet Slovakiens premiärminister ... Tysklands förbundskansler Friedrich Merz besökte Moderaternas Sverigemöte i Stockholm på lördagen, medan Slovakiens premiärminister Robert Fico besökte Moskva





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Ukraine Invasion Russia War Ceasefire Peace Negotiations Battle Damage Generous Energy Supply Backing Victory Day

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Rysslands storskalig invasion av Ukraina fortsätter - vapenvila planeras från den 9-11 majThe large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has been ongoing since February 24, 2022, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine from several fronts. Ukraine and Russia have agreed on a ceasefire between May 9 and 11. A Russian attack campaign in winter has taken a toll on the Ukrainian defense. There is a shortage of air-to-air missiles, according to Reuters based on reports from the Ukrainian Air Force. The country is highly dependent on foreign air defense systems, and the crisis in Iran has strained the supply.

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Russia's Victory Day Parade Muted by Mobile Network FailuresThe annual military parade in Moscow, organized to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II, was underway. However, cell phone network failures were reported during the Russian President Vladimir Putin's brief speech, overshadowing the naval display with warships and parading soldiers.

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Transportstyrelsen har tekniska problem med sin e-tjänst. Räddningstjänst kallades till Svinbäcksberget i Karlstad gällande skogsbrand.This news report includes information about Transportstyrelsen's ongoing technical issues with its e-service, which is affecting the ability to schedule or unschedule vehicles. Additionally, there is a mention of a smaller-than-usual military parade in Moscow, involving Russian war veterans from World War II and soldiers from Russia's ongoing military conflict with Ukraine. Furthermore, a wildfire alert was triggered in Karlstad, prompting the emergency services to be dispatched.

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Russia's Victory Day and Upcoming Ukrainian-Russian Truce EffortsThe President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, commemorated the Victory Day celebration, recalling the Soviet Union's role in the World War II. Shortly after the event, the traditional march passed, and the year's subdued version ended. However, the military parade was significantly smaller than usual due to the current operational situation. Despite the reduced scale, the event took place without tanks, drones, and other heavy military equipment. President Trump and the US made diplomatic efforts to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, with a three-day ceasefire agreed upon. The military clashes and subsequent casualties in the region are yet to be resolved.

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