Serious damage reported in Ukraine as Russia continues air strikes

A large number of people have been injured in Russian air strikes targeting Ukraine overnight, according to Ukrainian authorities. At least 26 people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region after projectiles hit homes and businesses, Governor of the region. Odessa was also under attack and two people were injured, Governor of the region reports.

Rysslands storskaliga invasion av Ukraina har pågått sedan den 24 februari 2022, då ryska trupper anföll Ukraina från flera håll. Andra kategorier kan inkludera: " International News ", "Russia News", eller "Ukraine News".

Många skadades under natten i ryska luftangrepp mot Ukraina, enligt ukrainska myndigheter. Minst 26 personer skadades i Dnipropetrovskregionen, sedan projektiler slagit ned i bland annat bostadshus och affärsverksamheter. Odessa utsattes för attacker och två personer skadades, enligt lokala myndigheter. Angreppen är de senaste i raden av de dagliga ryska luftangreppen mot Ukraina





svtnyheter / 🏆 23. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Invasion Russian Air Strikes Injuries Casualties Damage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Italian Man Arrested for Running Over People in Car, Causing Serious InjuriesA 31-year-old Italian man has been arrested for running over several people with his car, causing serious injuries. The incident occurred in a busy intersection, where the suspect's car hit pedestrians before colliding with a storefront. The driver was identified as a 31-year-old Italian citizen without a criminal record. The extent of the injuries and the driver's intentions are still unclear, but the incident has left several people injured and the city's mayor deeply shaken.

Read more »

Ukraine-Russia Conflict Summaries: News Updates, Key Developments & AccomplishmentsThe news text provides comprehensive summaries and updates on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. It includes details on a missile strike in Romania attributed to Russia, the intensification of Russian-American relations, a significant shift in support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia, a drone attack in Russia, and the evacuation of over 5,000 patients to European countries for medical treatment.

Read more »

Ukrainas talesperson öppnar för dialog med Ryssland i kriget, indisk medborgare dödad i attack mot Moskvaregion, krigsbombningen av oljeraffinaderi i RysslandRussia and Europe could potentially engage in talks regarding the Ukraine crisis, per European leaders, with several of them expressing the need to prepare for dealing with the Russia issue in the future. Russia will be prepared, says Peskov, and India has reported casualties in an attack on the Moscow region. Ukraine's security service reports strikes on an oil refinery and two oil pump stations in Russia's Moscow region.

Read more »

News from Ukraine: Invasion, Attacks, and DevelopmentsThis news text covers the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, including drone attacks, casualties, and developments in the conflict. It also mentions a special court for Ukraine, a call for the Russian ambassador in Hungary, and a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

Read more »