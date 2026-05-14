Streeting resigns as Health Secretary, accuses Starmer of 'unprincipled' leadership

Former Health Secretary, Sir Keir Starmer, has resigned from his position, accusing the Labour Party leadership of 'unprincipled' behavior. He has lost trust in the party's leadership and believes it would be 'unethical and principled' to continue as a minister. He has not specified whether he will challenge Starmer for the leadership or not, but previous reports suggest that he has prepared to take on the leadership challenge seriously. Meanwhile, Angela Rayner, who was previously Starmer's deputy leader, is also being considered as a potential candidate. However, Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester and not a member of Parliament, is the most popular candidate. According to media reports, Afzal Khan, a member of Parliament from a constituency in Manchester, has agreed to give up his seat for Burnham, who will then have to win a by-election later this year.

Jag lämnar min ministjänst, riktad till premiärministern, skriver Streeting att han har förlorat förtroendet för partiets ledning och att det vore 'ohederligt och principfast' att stanna som minister.

'Det är nu tydligt att du inte kommer att leda Labourpartiet in i nästa allmänna val', skriver han utan att nämna om han avser att utmanas av Starmer eller ej. Enligt tidigare uppgifter i brittiska medier har Streeting förberett sin avgång som minister för att på allvar kunna ta upp kampen om ledarrollen för Labour.

Wes har tillräckligt stöd, men har fattat beslutet att inte utmana omedelbart eftersom det inte vore det rätta för partiet, säger källan och manar Starmer att rita upp en tidslinje för att tillåta bredast möjliga val. Avgångskraven mot Keir Starmer har de senaste dagarna duggat tätt efter det socialdemokratiska partiets stora tapp i region- och lokalval – utöver förtroendekrisen kring Starmers tillsättande av den tidigare USA-ambassadören Peter Mandelson som visade sig ha koppling till den döde och dömde sexförbrytaren Jeffrey Epstein.

I kulisserna väntar också Angela Rayner, som fram till i fjol var Starmers biträdande premiärminister. Rayner som tillhör Labours vänsterflank tros ha tillräckligt stöd för att kunna ställa upp i ett partiledarval. Den till synes mest populära kandidaten, Andy Burnham, är borgmästare i Manchester och sitter inte i parlamentet – ett formellt krav för att bli ledare.

Enligt flera medier har Afzal Khan, som sitter i Westminster för ett valdistrikt i Manchester gått med på att ge upp sin plats för Burnham, som då måste vinna ett fyllnadsval senare i år. 43-årige Streeting har inte gjort någon hemlighet om sina ambitioner att någon gång axla rollen som Labourledare. Samtidigt har han varit försiktig under Starmers förtroendekris, gång på gång har Streeting förnekat att han tänker utmana premiärministern.

Den avgående hälsoministern anses vara en folktalare och har regelbundet skickats ut för att försvara regeringen i pressen, enligt. Inom Labourpartiet har han samlat stöd framförallt i mittenfåran samt på högerkanten. Han var en framstående kritiker av partiets vänstergir under Jeremy Corbyn och kampanjade för att stanna kvar i EU vid Brexit-folkomröstningen





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Keir Starmer Labour Party Health Secretary Peter Mandelson Jeffrey Epstein Angela Rayner Andy Burnham Afzal Khan Brexit Jeremy Corbyn

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