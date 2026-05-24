At least two individuals were shot after a confrontation with the Secret Service near the White House. A suspected assailant was shot dead by the Secret Service-trained police.

Ungef"arm" den 20 skott h"or'des selon r'ep"orts according to CBS News . Celestine B.Soper, a journalist in charge of national security and defense for CNN, claimed that at least two individuals were shot in a confrontation with the Secret Service .

An ABC News correspondent was seen on a video jumping down to the ground during an interview. The news agency stated, "We are working to confirm the information with personnel on the ground. Additional details will be provided as soon as they become available.

" The shooting is believed to have occurred at a street crossing near the White House. The Secret Service has asked reporters on the ground to get inside the White House press center and stay indoors. Former President Donald J. Trump was earlier on Saturday at the White House.

However, it is still unclear whether he is still at the location or not. At around 02.30 AM on Sunday, the Secret Service issued a statement confirming that a suspected assailant had been shot and killed. The statement mentioned, 'About 18:00 hours yesterday, a person in the vicinity of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue took out a weapon from his bag and started shooting. Secret Service-trained police responded and shot the suspect, who was later confirmed dead.

In addition, a passing pedestrian was also hit by the bullets.

' Additionally, President Trump was at the White House during the incident but without any effect on the protection of the president or any operation.





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US News White House Secret Service Shot Gun Confrontation

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