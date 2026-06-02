Sverige förlorar tungt mot Norge i mardrömsstart - Nilsson Lindelöf: Fokusera inte bara på resultatet

Sverige drabbades av en mardrömslik start när Norge tog en tidig 3-0-ledning i derbyt på Ullevål. trots att svenska laget gjorde ett återkomster i andra halvlek och reducerade till 1-3, kunde de inte vändningen. Victor Nilsson Lindelöf poängterar att lagetarbetar mot längre sikt och att resultatet inte ska metaphysiskt," säger han.

match began disastrously for the Swedish side. Already after nine minutes Jörgen Strand Larsen scored 1-0 with his forehead, and shortly thereafter the lead was doubled after a dream goal by Antonio Nusa .

In the 37th minute Jörgen Strand Larsen also scored his second goal of the evening with a header, and the score was 3-0 at a packed Ullevål. - Weak first half for Sweden. Norway completely dominates and Sweden has great difficulty establishing any own play. Looks very shaky defensively, observed SVT expert Magnus Eriksson.

At halftime Sweden made a number of changes, and a quarter of an hour later Graham Potter sent in the heavy artillery. In the 76th minute Isak got the ball on the left flank, beat a couple of Norwegians, and then lifted the ball into the far right corner. The goal was an injection for Sweden who eventually created more than in the rest of the match.

- It was not the best match, we are not reaching the level and they get goal chances too easily. But I do not think one should stare blindly at the result, we all know that we are working towards something bigger. Switches: 46' Besfort Zeneli, Benjamin Nygren, Alexander Bernhardsson, Ken Sema, Mattias Svanberg, Hjalmar Ekdal, Sebastian Nanasi. SVT's news shall be factual and impartial.

What we publish shall be true and relevant. In acute news situations it can be difficult to get all facts confirmed, then we shall tell what we know - and do not know





svt / 🏆 37. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sverige Norge Fotboll Ullevål Derby Victor Nilsson Lindelöf Graham Potter Jörgen Strand Larsen Antonio Nusa

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