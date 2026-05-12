Sverigedemokraternas plan to strike up anti-Muslim rhetoric in election campaign

The Swedish party outlines a long list of such messages, including being "not at home" in Sweden, deporting all Islamists and approving the eviction of mosques. The writer points out that these proposals, if implemented, would not only affect all Muslims but also seriously infringe on our democracy. The criticism of Islam is not new for the party; however, in the aftermath of the 2022 election, other parties and commentators have also made similar statements, but it is usually directed against 'Islamism' – political Islam – rather than Islam itself.

hur Sverigedemokraterna planerar att gå in i valrörelsen med budskap som syftar till att kringskära muslimers möjligheter att utöva sin religion och synas i offentligheten.

Den lista på sådana budskap som Expo presenterar är lång : hör inte hemma i Sverige Vi måste utvisa alla islamister Vi beviljar rivningslovet (inkomna rivningslov på moskéer, reds. anm. ) Sverige ska inte lägga miljarder på att lära barn arabiskasom påpekar att detta är förslag som, om de förverkligas, inte bara riskerar att drabba alla muslimer utan även skulle innebära allvarliga inskränkningar av vår demokrati. Att Sverigedemokraterna är kritiska till islam är inget nytt.

Men sedan riksdagsvalet 2022 har fler partier och debattörer gjort liknande utspel, men då vanligen med udden riktad mot "islamism" – alltså politisk islam – snarare än mot islam generellt. Men med anledning av förskjutningar i hur begreppet islamism kommit att användas i debatten är kanske inte skillnaden så stor





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Sverigedemokraterna Muslim Anti-Muslim Rhetoric Islamism Radical Islam Political Islam Attack On Religion

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