SVT's comprehensive coverage of Eurovision song contest 2026, including highlights and interviews with artists and contestants

This text provides a summary of SVT's reporting on the Eurovision song contest 2026, including highlights and interviews with artists and contestants.

Här hittar du SVT:s samlade rapportering av Eurovision song contest 2026. SVT:s team på plats bevakar allt från semifinal, final, artister och snackisarna från Wien.

Den israeliske artisten Noam Bettan slutade tvåa i Eurovision 2026. Artisten Felicia fick poäng av jurygrupperna men landade till slut på totalt 51 poäng efter tittarnas röster. Stort tack alla som var med oss ikväll och i veckan! Vi avslutar chatten här och sticker iväg på presskonferens samt förhoppningsvis intervju med Felicia





svtnyheter / 🏆 23. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eurovision Song Contest 2026 SVT Coverage Artists Interviews

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SVT:s sammanfattning av Eurovision song contest 2026Här hittar du SVT:s rapportering av Eurovision song contest 2026, inklusive artister, final, semifinal, snackis och genrep inför finalen. Felicia, en av deltagarna, berättar om sin röstproblematik. "När det väl gäller så kommer jag göra mitt allt!"

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SVT's complete coverage of Eurovision song contest 2026 and updates on controversyThis JSON object contains the most important information from the provided news text. The 'Text' field contains the copied news text, and the 'Title' and 'Description' fields contain the title and description (an abstract of the text) of the news as provided in the format described. The 'Category' field is 'Europe' as Eurovision encompasses multiple countries and regions, and the 'Keywords' field is formatted as requested with no double quotes as the 'Keywords' field is not a synonym for 'Category' but a list of relevant subjects or keywords important for the reader to know about the text. There is no 'Category' field in the text, and it has been created manually to extract relevant information for the reader.

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SVT - Eurovision song contest 2026: Samlade rapporter, tekniska problem i Tel AvivSVT har sammanställt rapporteringen av Eurovision song contest 2026. Trots tekniska problem i Tel Aviv var det charged stämning när Noam Bettan presenterade Israel. I Tel Aviv samlades hundratals människor för att se Eurovision-finalen på storbildsskärm. Det uppkom tekniska problem under Daniel Zizkas framträdande.

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SVT:s samlade rapportering av Eurovision song contest 2026Här hittar du SVT:s rapportering från Eurovision song contest 2026, inklusive observationer, underhållning, och ekstremt väder.

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