Swedish Cities' Shift Towards Urban Living and Challenges in Urban Development

The shift towards urban living has led to a significant increase in the number of people living in densely populated areas. However, this shift has also increased the complexity of urban development, with challenges such as increased climate risks and social issues. Lena Hök, the sustainability chief at Skanska, highlights the need for better coordination between different sectors to address these challenges effectively. She also emphasizes the importance of early user involvement in urban development to ensure livability and sustainability. The Swedish government's decision not to propose a proposition for the implementation of the European Union's LÖN-TRAC reporting directive has sparked uncertainty among Swedish employers. Despite this, many employers have already invested in a structured job architecture, which is required by the directive. The directive aims to ensure comparability of roles and facilitate dialogue with employees about how their salaries are set.

I en oförminskad takt har det inneburit att nio av tio personer idag bor och lever i tät- eller småorter, vilket kan jämföras med mellan en och två personer för ett sekel sedan.

Samtidigt har komplexiteten för stadsutvecklingen också ökat på andra sätt, exempelvis genom ökade klimatrisker och sociala utmaningar. För svensk del har det inneburit att många beslut i stadsutveckling fortfarande fattas var för sig, styrda av olika uppdrag, tidsplaner och sätt att bedöma risker. Lena Hök, hållbarhetschef på Skanska, pekar ut bristande samordning mellan olika sektorer som ett av de största hindren för effektiv klimatanpassning. Det leder ofta till splittrade arbetssätt i stuprör, vilket minskar effektiviteten i insatserna.

Även vid samarbete kvarstår ett problem, eftersom städer planeras ofta uppifrån, utifrån antaganden snarare än hur människor faktiskt lever och rör sig. Dialog med användare måste komma i ett så tidigt skede att vi ännu inte satt våra planer och vår design, för det är väldigt kostsamt att ändra i ett pågående projekt. I fallet med Sthlm New, ett nytt område i Hammarby sjöstad, samlades alla aktörer som hade ett intresse i området redan i ett väldigt tidigt skede.

Detta ledde till exempel till att bussdepån hamnade under marken för att frigöra markyta och att kontorsfastigheterna byggdes så att de skapade en ljudbarriär mot biltrafik. Om vi är med och utvecklar områden som är attraktiva och där människor trivs att bo och leva, ökar det uthyrningsgraden tidigt i projekten och leder till att fler köpare blir intresserade.

Den 26 mars meddelade den svenska regeringen att man inte planerar att lägga fram någon proposition för att genomföra lönetransparensdirektivet i nuvarande utformning. Motiveringen: man vill att EU omprövar delar av regelverket. Sverige utmärker sig därmed i en europeisk kontext. Implementeringsfristen löper ut i juni 2026 och länder som Tyskland, Frankrike och Danmark har påbörjat sin lagstiftningsprocess.

Svenska arbetsgivare befinner sig i ett vakuum: direktivet kommer att gälla – frågan är bara när och exakt hur





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Sustainability Employment Urban Living Complexity Of Urban Development Climate Risks Social Issues Structured Job Architecture Comparability Of Roles Employees' Dialogue About Salary Setting Directive Implementation Swedish Government's Decision Not To Propose A

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