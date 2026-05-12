Swedish News Summary

This news summary covers various topics such as road accidents, the classification of COVID-19 as a public health emergency, the increase in hotel prices, the invitation of Taliban representatives to Brussels for talks on Afghan visas, and the intention of the leader of the Swedish Moderate Party to stay in office despite criticism.

Flera fordon har krockat på riksväg 11 i höjd med Önsvalarondellen vid Staffanstorp i riktning mot Malmö. Efter utbrottet av andevirus på kryssningsfartyget mv Hondius har Finlands regering beslutat att sjukdomen ska klassas som allmänfarlig smittsam.

Andevirus har lång inkubationstid och Världshälsoorganisationen (WHO) och Europeiska centret för förebyggande och kontroll av sjukdomar (ECDC) rekommenderar en karantän på 42 dygn efter exponering. Andra fordon har krockat på riksväg 11 i höjd med Önsvalarondellen vid Staffanstorp i riktning mot Malmö. Under tisdagsmorgonen kommer socialminister Jakob Forssmed (KD) att hålla i en pressträff om hantaviruset tillsammans med Folkhälsomyndighetens generaldirektör Olivia Wigzell och tf statsepidemiolog Erik Sturegård. Den amerikanska militäranläggningen Pituffik Space Base på Grönland.

USA har de senaste månaderna hållit regelbundna förhandlingar med Danmark om att öka sin militära närvaro på Grönland. USA föreslog tre nya amerikanska militärbaser på ön som formellt skulle klassas som suveränt amerikanskt territorium. USA och Danmark kom i januari överens om att bilda en ”högnivå-arbetsgrupp” efter spänningarna kring Grönland, men var då oense om syftet. Vita huset bekräftar nu för BBC att man deltar i toppmöten med Grönland och Danmark, men vill inte kommentera några detaljer om förhandlingarna.

Priserna på hotellrum i Sverige steg med 6 procent under april jämfört med samma period 2025. Detta samtidigt som antalet belagda hotellrum ökade med drygt 7 procent. Talibanerna ska bjudas in till Bryssel för samtal om utvisningar till Afghanistan. EU-kommissionen meddelar på måndagskvällen att ett brev ska skickas till Kabul ”inom kort” för att arrangera mötet, som koordineras tillsammans med Sverige.

Stramer meddelar att han tänker sitta kvar och leda partiet, trots växande kritik efter partiets svaga resultat i lokalvalen





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