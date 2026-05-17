The passage discusses several significant films at the Cannes Film Festival, including a Swedish short film, a Japanese thriller, a Spanish drama-comedy, and an Iranian-French allegorical tale. It highlights the unique stories of Niki Lindroth von Bahr, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, and Asghar Farhadi and also reviews notable talent in the industry like Carl Johan De Geer, Tuva Novotny, and Denis Lavant. The passage concludes with a call to watch the films to witness the talented filmmakers' unique stories and unique characters that bring a diverse range of stories to the big screen.

Ruben Östlunds flygresuméfilm "The entertainment system is down" featuring Kirsten Dunst och Keanu Reeves was not completed on time. Despite this, Sweden still has a chance of winning the Palme d'Or, albeit in the short film category with a film about a plane.

Award-winning animator Niki Lindroth von Bahr's apocalyptic "The end" is a brilliant film about a plane where a wheelchair-bound raccoon, a whale serving as a barista, and a sheep stuck in airport security will make you smile. With a star-studded cast including Carl Johan De Geer, Marianne Lindberg De Geer, Alexander Skarsgård, Tuva Novotny, the French star Denis Lavant and Dexys Midnight Runners singer Kevin Rowland and above all, an amazing soundtrack.

Another highlight of the festival is the Spanish Rodrigo Sorogoyen's 'The beloved', where Javier Bardem plays a troubled filmmaker and struggling to reconnect with his estranged daughter. The Spanish filmmaker, known for his critically-acclaimed thriller last year, is in the spotlight as 'The beloved' has received the highest grade and the longest applause so far. Each of these films, starring first-class actors and directed by skilled filmmakers, adds to the rich hollywood script based on the Greek mythology.

Finally, the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi, the same Japanese filmmaker who won an Oscar for the best foreign film for "Drive my car" and his inspiring "All of a sudden", the movie has set a new length record with a three-hour and fifteen minutes long gameplay. Lastly, Iranian Asghar Farhadi, the director of "Parallel tales", has divided media and audiences in a great way. His emotional journey of characters is deeply affecting and thoroughly entertaining.

The movie is a captivating mix of Hitchcock's 'Rear Window' and Kieslowski's 'Three colors - Blue'. Seeing all loving and performing well is why the films are worth some watc





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