The Battle Against the Best Father in the 1970s Atmosphere Described in the Swiss Novel 'The Best'

Jean Calmet, a lonely Latin teacher, struggles with his deceased father in a celebrated Swiss novel. The students in Lausanne are depicted as distributing leaflets, organizing posters against nuclear war, and chanting ecumenical slogans in the rain. Jean Calmet attempts to free himself from his father's oppressive hand by starting a relationship with a nineteen-year-old girl, while she is also having an affair with one of his students. The novel contains reference-rich dialogues and an atmospheric description of the early 1970s Lausanne.

Jean Calmet , en ensam latinlärare, kämpar med sin döde far i en hyllad schweizisk roman. Studenterna i Lausanne skildras som delade ut stencilerade flygblad, bjöd ut affischer mot atomkrig och skanderade ekumeniska slagord.

Jean Calmet försöker frigöra sig från farens förtryckande hand genom ett förhållande med en nittonårig flicka, samtidigt som hon har ett förhållande med en av hans elever. Romanen innehåller referensrika dialekter och en atmosfärisk tidsbeskrivning från det tidiga sjuttiotalets Lausanne





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Jean Calmet Latin Teacher Father Swiss Novel 1970S Atmosphere Lausanne Students Reference-Rich Dialogues Atmospheric Description

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