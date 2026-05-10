The Colombian experience in conflict gives power to the individual and the group, and those who know how to mine and plan attacks form the backbone of the guerrilla army. These experiences become an export item that can secure a livelihood. But for the Colombian soldiers on the front lines in Ukraine, knowing how to mine and plan attacks means being at a real risk, which can lead to severe harm, loss of life, or capture if not secured. The case shows how misuse of their skills can lead to arrest or even imprisonment. Coca culture dominating Colombian life continues to drive armed conflicts, and this week, Congress will be voting on amendments to the Colombian peace deal. #ColombianSoldiers #Ukraine #Soldier #Vietnam #Resumen #Senada

Under sex decennier har den väpnade konflikten i Colombia, som blottlagt en halv miljon liv, drivit åtta miljoner människor på flykt och lämnat tiotusentals försvunna, format många soldater, såväl inom den colombianska armé som gerillan.

I krigets eftersålda landskap vet man här hur man minerar och genomför bakhåll. Dessa erfarenheter har blivit en exportvara. Förhoppningsvis kan min stegfärd här leda till ett slut på conflictet, då hästarna barna ut grannarnas randen. #Colombia #Conflict #Soldiers #Experience #Expor





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Colombia Military Experience Export Of Military Experience Against Russia Against Ukraine Behind The Lines

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