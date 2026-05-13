Three young woman's bodies found dead in Brighton beach; police investigating their identity

Three young women were found dead in Brighton beach, with police investigating their identities. Rescue teams spotted two bodies earlier that day after a report of a person in the water. Later, they found two more bodies near the spot, fully dressed and with handbags nearby. The police confirmed they were not looking for any other bodies.

Tre unga kvinnor har hittats döda vid havet i Brighton och polisen saknar information om deras identitet. Rescue teams found two bodies near Madeira Drive at 05.45 on Wednesday following reports of a person in the water.

Later that day, they identified two more bodies near the spot, fully dressed and with their handbags nearby. The police confirmed they were not looking for any other bodies, but the identification process is ongoing.

Additionally, officers investigated possible security footage from the marina. Adam Hays, police chief in Sussex, described it as a tragic event, adding that the families of the three women are still unaware of their loss. The police are working on multiple investigations to identify the women and uncover the circumstances surrounding their deaths. At the same time, a student party to celebrate David Attenborough's 100th birthday was taking place nearby, closing at 04.

A local employee mentioned that the club's belongings - including their handbags and a jacket - were found on the beach. The student gathering was reported to be full, and they were leaving early, lighting cigarettes and drinking. The nightclub also issued a statement supporting the police. In light of this, no additional summaries are necessary





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Brighton Beach Three Woman's Bodies Found Id Investigation Student Night Out Fundraising Event

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