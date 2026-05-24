TottenhamConfirmFit-inLondonClub-And-NowStands-BetweenTottenham-And-West-HamForTheLastPlaceclassroom

Wolves och Burnley har säkrat sin plats i Championship nästa säsong. Spurs har två poäng och bättre målskillnad framför West Ham. Det räcker med ett oavgjort resultat hemma mot Everton för att säkra kontraktet för Spurs. Men ett fall scenarioscenariot där det inte skulle räcka är om Tottenham såväl spelar borta mot Everton, men samtidigt, som West Ham vinner minst 12-0 mot Leeds. West Ham måste vinna mot Leeds för att ha en chans att stanna kvar. Om de vinner och Spurs förlorar mot Everton, klarar sig West Ham kvar i ligan.

Wolves och Burnley har säkrat sin plats i Championship nästa säsong, nu står Tottenham och West Ham för den sista platsen. Italiensk tränare De Zerbi bekräftade att han förordnat att stanna i Tottenham oavsett utfall.

Även om de spelar förra söndagen för att undvika nedflyttning, ser De Zerbi på fotboll som något större än bara tabellen. För Spurs räcker det med ett oavgjort resultat hemma mot Everton. Å ena sidan har Tottenham två poäng och bättre målskillnad framför West Ham, Å andra sidan måste West Ham vinna mot Leeds för att ha en chans att stanna kvar. Om West Ham vinner och Tottenham samtidigt förlorar mot Everton, klarar sig West Ham kvar i ligan





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Championship Tottenham West Ham Lucas Bergvall Noll Poäng Resultat Spelare Bort Mot Everton Spurs Spel Nationella Ligan

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