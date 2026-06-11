The Ukrainian Armed Forces have confirmed that their forces have targeted an oil refinery in Russian Afipsky in the Krasnodar region and drone production facilities. Reports of a large fire at the site emerged on Thursday morning, and Russian representatives claimed that drone debris fell and damaged a gas pipeline. Ukraine's Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyj reported that Ukrainian forces struck 180,000 Russian targets in May. The attack on the convoy of 50 Russian trucks near Armjansk on the occupied Crimean Peninsula was also mentioned. An attack has cut off power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the occupied southern Ukraine. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported no increased radiation levels. The new military base is being built in the village of Novaja Vilga in the Russian Karelia region, about 18 miles from the Finnish border. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the G7 summit in France next week.

Den ukrainska armén bekräftar att landets styrkor slagit till mot ett oljeraffinaderi i ryska Afipsky i länet Krasnodar, rapporterar Reuters. Även anläggningar med koppling till drönarproduktion ska ha angripits.

Uppgifterna om en stor brand på området kom på torsdagsmorgonen och ryska företrädare sa då att vrakdelar från drönare fallit ner och slagit sönder en gasledning. Ukrainas överbefälhavare Oleksandr Syrskyj skriver på sociala medier att landets styrkor slog mot 180 000 ryska mål under maj. Fiendepositioner, logistik och militär infrastruktur, skriver Överbefälhavaren. Ukraina har slagit till mot en konvoj med 50 ryska lastbilar i närheten av Armjansk på den norra delen av ockuperade Krimhalvön.

Lastbilarna ska ha fraktat ammunition och bränsle. En attack har kapat elförsörjningen till kärnkraftverket i Zaporizjzja i det ryskockuperade södra Ukraina. Ingen förhöjd radioaktivitet har registrerats. Ukraina har också använt kryssningsrobotar av typen F-5 Flamingo i nattens attack mot en robot- och drönaranläggning i ryska Tjeboksary.

Den ukrainska vapentillverkaren Fire Point inledde förra veckan tester av ny luftvärnsrobot: FP-7. X. Den nya militärbasen byggs i byn Novaja Vilga i den ryska delrepubliken Karelen, omkring 18 mil från gränsen mot Finland. Ukrainas president Volodymyr Zelenskyj kommer att delta på G7-toppmötet i Frankrike nästa vecka





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