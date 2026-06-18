Uzbekistan utmanade förefavoriten Colombia hårt i sitt första VM-slutspel men förlorade 1-0 efter ett fenomenalt avslutande av Luis Díaz. En dråplig kollision mellan Uzbekistan's Abdukodir Khusanov och en kameraman skapade också tidigt påvisa.

Uzbekistan caused a surprise in their World Cup debut, pushing favorites Colombia to the limit before ultimately losing 1-0. In the first half, Uzbekistan 's star defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Manchester City delivered one of the match's most memorable moments.

In a fierce duel for the ball with Colombia's Luis Díaz, Khusanov launched himself with such force that he collided with the cameraman, sending the latter tumbling to the ground in agony. Teammates from both sides quickly rushed to assist, and after a brief pause, all three involved were able to continue playing. Colombia, the pre-tournament favorite, struggled at times against the energetic debutants but managed to secure the win.

The highlight of the match was a spectacular team goal finished by Díaz. Daniel Muñoz made a run into deep space, and Díaz chipped a delicate pass over the defense. Lying almost horizontal in the air, Díaz struck a volley that found the back of the net for the lone goal. British journalist Daniel Storey, writing for iPaper, described the finish as unprecedented: "It's a finish I've never seen before.

Muñoz stretches his leg and manages to accelerate the ball instead of slowing it down. Phenomenal.

" The match showcased Uzbekistan's fearless approach and Colombia's clinical ability to convert a moment of magic into three points. Despite the loss, Uzbekistan earned respect for their organized defense and relentless pressing, signaling their arrival on the global stage. Colombia now moves forward with confidence, knowing they can find a way to win even when their attack is initially contained. The game was a classic tale of experience versus exuberance, with the veteran side eventually prevailing





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