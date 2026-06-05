Ukrainas president Volodymyr Zelenskyj har föreslagit direkta förhandlingar med Rysslands president Vladimir Putin för att få ett stopp på kriget. Han föreslår också att mötet ska hållas på en neutral plats med potentiella medlare i form av USA och europeiska länder. Under tiden som förhandlingar pågår skulle Ukraina vara redo att ingå en vapenvila.

Ukrainas president Volodymyr Zelenskyj vill ha direkta förhandlingar med Rysslands president Vladimir Putin för att få ett stopp på kriget. Han föreslår också att mötet ska hållas på en neutral plats med potentiella medlare i form av USA och europeiska länder.

Under tiden som förhandlingar pågår skulle Ukraina vara redo att ingå en vapenvila. Nanoteknikbolaget Smoltek har beslutat om en företrädesemission som kan tillföra bolaget 60 Mkr före kostnader. Hundratals svenskar satsade över 100 miljoner i vad som sades vara hållbarhetsprojekt i Sydafrika, men enligt Ekobrottsmyndigheten finns inga spår av projekten. Det råder nu nära normal nivå på den svenska bostadsmarknaden, enligt SBAB/Booli:s indikator Bomarknadstempen.

Efter föreslagen avnotering hoppas PharmaLundensis VD Staffan Skogvall på internationellt kapital och erbjudande från Big Pharma. Serieförvärvaren Nordtech köper mjukvarubolag i Norden och kan i korthet beskrivas som en mindre version av Vitec. Sydkoreas arbetsminister Kim Young-hoon uppmanar teknikjättar som Samsung Electronics att dela de stora vinster som AI-boomen skapat med anställda, leverantörer och lokalsamhällen





AFV_magasin / 🏆 22. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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