Von Arb's visually striking visual metaphors reveal his inner darkness, bringing conscience to his traumatic past, and taking readers on an emotional journey

In his latest series, the Swiss graphic novelist wonders when his life began to go downhill. Was it when he tripped over the fence and hit his head on the boathouse deck during an argument with his parents? Or when he stumbled into the tangled bushes and it seemed like the branches were closing in on him? Suddenly, he is plagued by panic attacks, brain fog and constant darkness. To combat this, he turns to art. This is a sensitive and unprecedented avenue of self-expression, as graphic memoirs featuring mental health issues gain popularity among comics. As one of the few who achieve this rare feat, von Arb creates stunning visuals in various moods depending on the emotional backdrop, injecting life into the conventional storytelling of finding oneself through adversity. The most captivating moment is when he uses the room to reflect his own internal state, as rarely has a battle against inner demons been as captivating and beautiful.

Den schweiziske serietecknaren kan inte avgöra när livet började gå i baklås. Kanske var det när han trillade ur slafen och slog huvudet i båthyttsgolvet medan föräldrarna grälade?

Eller den gången då han ramlade in i det snåriga buskaget och grenarna tycktes överfalla honom?von Arb inleder sin senaste seriebok med att söka ursprunget till den rädsla som förlamat honom stora delar av livet. Panikattackerna avlöser varandra, hjärnspökena förökar sig och mörkret inom honom blir allt kompaktare. Endast genom att teckna kan han besvärja katastrofen i sitt huvud. Att självbiografiskt utforska psykisk ohälsa är ett ämne som vunnit allt större genomslag i tecknade serier.

Men få lyckas utnyttja mediets styrkor på samma sällsamma sätt som von Arb. Hans visuella metaforer för att gestalta sitt själsliga mörker bär på en kraft som knappast setts sedan"Epileptisk" från 2002 – ett verk som i det närmaste utgör startskottet för vågen av introspektiva nagelfarningar av bristande välbefinnande.

Men där David B är en produkt av 1990-talets estetiska ideal, med svartvita bilder präglade av riklig tusch och tydligt avgränsade rutor, tecknar von Arb i sprakande färger där sidorna sätts i virvlande rörelse. Liksom en rad andra samtida tecknare, formade vid konstskolan i Gent, just nu Europas främsta äggkläckningsmaskin inom seriekonst, bär hans bildvärld tydliga spår a





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