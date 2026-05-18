World News in JSON format

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USA :s president Donald Trump säger på Truth Social att han blev ombedd av Qatar , Saudiarabien och Förenade Arabemiraten att avvakta med en attack mot Iran - planerad att ske under morgondagen.

Han har instruerat dem att vara beredda att omedelbart genomföra ett fullskaligt anfall mot Iran om ett acceptabelt avtal inte nås. Över 3 000 människor har dödats i israeliska attacker i Libanon sedan den 2 mars enligt Libanons hälsodepartement. Medlandet Pakistan har delat ett reviderat förslag från Iran till USA om att få slut på kriget i Mellanöstern. USA:s president hotar igen Iran med omfattande förstörelse.

För Iran tickar klockan, og cit, skriver han i ett inlägg på Truth Social. En talesperson för Irans utrikesdepartement uppger att Teherans krav i de pågående förhandlingarna med USA omfattar frigivning av frysta iranska tillgångar samt att sanktionerna mot landet hävs





dagensnyheter / 🏆 7. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Attack Qatar Saudi Arabia Förenade Arabemiraten Palestinian Israel Pakistan USA Caine Hegseth The Clock Is Ticking Threat

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